“I wanted a horizontal fence," said Young, "but they all droop in time.” He devised a metal frame on which the cedar is spaced flat on it. Set within are Cor-Ten panels with seemingly random holes that give a little peek through to the lush greenness of Leu Gardens, the family's neighbor on the backside. The design was created in CAD. “The holes you see were placed by my sons who colored the pattern. We then water-jetted the holes.”