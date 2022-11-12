SubscribeSign In
Great Gates

The cobble-stone driveway leads to the attached garage and side garden entrance—practically the only features of the home visible from street-view.
“I wanted a horizontal fence," said Young, "but they all droop in time.” He devised a metal frame on which the cedar is spaced flat on it. Set within are Cor-Ten panels with seemingly random holes that give a little peek through to the lush greenness of Leu Gardens, the family's neighbor on the backside. The design was created in CAD. “The holes you see were placed by my sons who colored the pattern. We then water-jetted the holes.”
The front fence is made from sandblasted stainless-steel rods coated in a protective penetrating sealer. The fence is cantilevered out from a concrete beam below the garden, and the gate retracts into an underground pit. “It’s the first of its type in Australia,” says architect Tony Vella. “It was a work of precision to have these thin rods slide down into the ground through 30mm holes.”
“We talked about creating a sense of mystery when [guests] walked in from the street,” says Christopher. A gate swings open on a steel bar-stock frame to reveal a courtyard and the dining room beyond.
Coreten Access Gate
Front Gate
Entry Gate
The motif is expressed in weathered steel for a gate. - Austin, Texas Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Custom rosewood gates and privacy screens at the street entrance. Unsealed, these will grey naturally over time.
