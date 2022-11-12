Great Gates
“I wanted a horizontal fence," said Young, "but they all droop in time.” He devised a metal frame on which the cedar is spaced flat on it. Set within are Cor-Ten panels with seemingly random holes that give a little peek through to the lush greenness of Leu Gardens, the family's neighbor on the backside. The design was created in CAD. “The holes you see were placed by my sons who colored the pattern. We then water-jetted the holes.”
The front fence is made from sandblasted stainless-steel rods coated in a protective penetrating sealer. The fence is cantilevered out from a concrete beam below the garden, and the gate retracts into an underground pit. “It’s the first of its type in Australia,” says architect Tony Vella. “It was a work of precision to have these thin rods slide down into the ground through 30mm holes.”