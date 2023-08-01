A massive block fireplace dominates the interior of this secluded retreat, which pairs industrial finishes with woodsy charm.
Inside the carriage house, a palette of Vermont ash wood, granite, and glass is straightforward and streamlined. Complex carpentry work throughout is reminiscent of the detailing seen in boatbuilding.
Triangle-shaped details add character and symmetry, and deep window wells allow plenty of daylight to reach the carriage house's interiors.
According to MacLean, the design team incorporated suspended Tencel structures on the main house's deck to "help add a little whimsy, and of course, functionally, provide shade." The deck is made from low-maintenance ipe wood.
A suspended glass bridge links the primary suite with the study, moving over the open living room below. Skylights on either side of the walkway fill the atrium with light throughout the day.
The living area in the main home is a spacious volume that opens onto the wraparound deck. The suspended bridge between the primary suite and the study blends with the interior architecture.
One of the most difficult parts of the project, according to MacLean, the floating staircase in the main house connects the main living area with the upstairs. The stainless steel railings match the ones found on the exterior deck.
The primary bedroom in the main house features board and batten walls. A bank of skylights over the bed floods the space with natural light.