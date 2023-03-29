Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by studio PGRB

Good Ideas

View 5 Photos
The new millwork tucks neatly into the existing niche of the living room, and the couch base was designed around the dimensions of a single bed mattress.
The new millwork tucks neatly into the existing niche of the living room, and the couch base was designed around the dimensions of a single bed mattress.
Karvelius gave the room floor-to-ceiling tile, and designed a new shower rod as an oak update of traditional ceiling-suspended metal rods.
Karvelius gave the room floor-to-ceiling tile, and designed a new shower rod as an oak update of traditional ceiling-suspended metal rods.