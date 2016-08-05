Glowbox Performing artist studio and guest house

The Glowbox was nicknamed for it's abundance of glazing and warm wood interior, painted with indirect night lighting. It functions as both a small detached music studio and guest house addition to a previous craftsman bungalow renovation in the Historic Woodland Heights of Houston. High ceilings with large overhangs allow upward views into surrounding trees with filtered natural light to warm the small urban space. Exposed glulam structural beams allow for continuous clerestory windows while supporting the vaulted roof. Old wormy shiplap was recycled from the original garage to clad the ceiling and shed interior. Built-in storage runs full length down the main interior wall. A space saving ships ladder turns, folds and conceals within the cabinet for greater safety, and provides access the storage loft above. The rich portland concrete floor provides a cooler feel in the Houston climate. Large glass doors open to the courtyard and back deck on two sides for entertaining and small music events. A new long storage shed expands the back yard and visually separates parking for added privacy.