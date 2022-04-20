SubscribeSign In
Glass Enclosures

A mirrored storage unit reflects light throughout the lower-level kitchen
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
“There’s confusion that the more expensive the design is, the more of a luxury it is. But expensive materials do not make the design,” Edna says.
The "bridge-like link element" that connects the original structure to the new extension also sits between the street-facing garden and a linear pool tucked behind.
