“The flower industry had such a look to it when I got into the business,” Maurice recalls. “Pavéd and perfect.” Bucking tradition, Maurice embraced the natural variation of flowers, turning them into dynamic, sculptural masterpieces. “I like something that has a really deliberate shape, but then is also organic and you can see that it comes from nature,” he says.
“Riviera Blue was such a swift color to me. It was like this neon pastel. It had a quickness. It was refreshing,” says Maurice. “I wanted flowers that really contrasted and popped, but kind of had a very similar chroma quality to them.” To add dramatic flair to the colorful arrangement, Maurice incorporated sculptural Sago palms as a final touch—hand-painted with Riviera Blue.