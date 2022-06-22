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Collection by Laura Kaakua

General Concepts

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Robin Wall, the owner of the tree house, enjoys morning coffee, reading, picnics, and quiet time at the escape.
Robin Wall, the owner of the tree house, enjoys morning coffee, reading, picnics, and quiet time at the escape.
In the living space, Ingo Maurer’s Flotation fixture hangs above a bench-lined Max Lamb table from Hem.
In the living space, Ingo Maurer’s Flotation fixture hangs above a bench-lined Max Lamb table from Hem.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The living room is outfitted with custom cherry millwork and a woodburning stove. A cozy blue sofa by Cini Boeri for Arflex is paired with a Shell chair by Hans Wegner.
The living room is outfitted with custom cherry millwork and a woodburning stove. A cozy blue sofa by Cini Boeri for Arflex is paired with a Shell chair by Hans Wegner.
A peek into the kitchen and living area of the duplex located on site.
A peek into the kitchen and living area of the duplex located on site.
“The cabinetry in the kitchen and the primary bedroom is really standout work,” says Nathaniel. “We found a really great cabinet maker who did everything in character-grade oak.
“The cabinetry in the kitchen and the primary bedroom is really standout work,” says Nathaniel. “We found a really great cabinet maker who did everything in character-grade oak.
When addressing the constant gradient diagonal line restriction, Nakamura and team used the constraint to strengthen the design. “The diagonal line restriction can be a negative factor, but we intentionally incorporated the limitation into the [roofline] of the traditional Japanese wooden architecture, elevating [it] to the atrium of the staircase,” says Nakamura.
When addressing the constant gradient diagonal line restriction, Nakamura and team used the constraint to strengthen the design. “The diagonal line restriction can be a negative factor, but we intentionally incorporated the limitation into the [roofline] of the traditional Japanese wooden architecture, elevating [it] to the atrium of the staircase,” says Nakamura.
"The effect of the plantings on the terrace is enormous,” reflects the couple. “Not only do the branches and formations give a sense of the four seasons, but the way it looks from the living room contributes to a sense of calmness. It gives the illusion that we are viewing art."
"The effect of the plantings on the terrace is enormous,” reflects the couple. “Not only do the branches and formations give a sense of the four seasons, but the way it looks from the living room contributes to a sense of calmness. It gives the illusion that we are viewing art."
Andrew worked with
Andrew worked with

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