At the family home of an Israeli architect, modern and light-filled interiors enliven a brutalist, raw concrete structure. Located in the city of Ramat HaSharon near Tel Aviv, the home that Pitsou Kedem designed for himself and his family boasts a powerful and striking horizontal form with a low silhouette.
From the street view, an angular slatted facade conceals a home from the outside world while also carefully hinting at what's inside. Behind those entry screens in Brisbane, Queensland, the three-level Australian home created by Bureau Proberts is finely attuned to its sloping site. A generous skylight over the front door opens the entryway to the sky, while substantial glazing in the master bedroom conveys the feeling of being perched high in the treetops.
A view from the rooftop garden into one of the guest bedrooms.
The rooftop garden not only provides daily food for the family, but also a place to rest every afternoon.
On the roof, Claudio and Aranza sit on salvaged blocks of wood around a “water mirror” that reflects the sky. On clear nights, you can gaze both up and down at the stars, an activity that gives Casa Cosmos its name.
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
Stained cedar, ipe, and concrete form the palette of this modern, verdant 2,500-square-foot home in Kansas City. Indigenous wildflowers and native grasses grow on top of the structure; this planted roof also helps insulate the home and limited its energy needs.
For the green roof, the family received a subsidy administered by DC Greenworks and funded by the DC Department of the Environment. The sedum plantings come from nearby Emory Knoll Farms, the only nursery in North America to focus solely on propagating plants intended for green-roof systems. The sedum plantings come from nearby Emory Knoll Farms, the only nursery in North America to focus solely on propagating plants intended for green-roof systems.
Aloe Designs laid a second green roof on top of the home’s front entryway.
Beyond the second-floor landing, a garden roof filters rainwater and provides insulation.
The roof is planted with native meadow grasses and features an impressive solar array.
A major challenge was dealing with arcane planning requirement that dictated the need for two off street parking spaces. Our solution was to design the front entry path that served as the second “parking” space and was then finished into entry path.
Main Facade
