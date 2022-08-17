From the street view, an angular slatted facade conceals a home from the outside world while also carefully hinting at what's inside. Behind those entry screens in Brisbane, Queensland, the three-level Australian home created by Bureau Proberts is finely attuned to its sloping site. A generous skylight over the front door opens the entryway to the sky, while substantial glazing in the master bedroom conveys the feeling of being perched high in the treetops.