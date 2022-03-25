The use of Nakamoto Forestry’s shou sugi ban siding over brick is a nod to the home’s original facade, while evoking the materiality of Japanese architecture.
Original tile in the bathrooms remains, including this reddish-burnt orange tile in the master bathroom.
Exposed beams stretch across the main level, connecting the living areas and kitchen.
The couple's living room, anchored by a favorite old leather sofa, stays cool with the help of a ceiling fan and mini-split heating and cooling unit.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
The architects reimagined the office with oak cabinetry and new shelving.
Casa Cosmos floor plan
In the house’s single bedroom, a queen-size bed sits on a platform constructed by local woodworkers.
For the dining room, Claudio asked local artisans to create an homage to Donald Judd’s Library chairs using Oaxacan materials.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
Local woodworkers made the chairs in the living room. Claudio and Aranza lined up nine blocks of wood from nearby construction sites to create an ad hoc coffee table. The enclosed portions of the house have massive louvered sliders, also built by local carpenters.
Design-build architect Jeff Fink created a copycat version of the original kitchen, using the same angles and materials that Schindler used. He even reproduced the original triangular lights with metal frames in the ceiling. The appliances are by Samsung.