Because the September 2011 issue is dedicated to the influence of Japanese design (architecture, craft, and industrial design primarily), we'd be utterly remiss if we didn't give a nod to the tremendous influence of Japanese fashion. Last year the Barbican Art Gallery launched a show called Future Beauty: 30 Years of Japanese Fashion, and though the show closed in February, the excellent catalog by Akiko Fukai, Barbara Vinken, Susanna Frankel, and Hirofumi Kurino, still offers a stunning glimpse at how designers like Rei Kawokubo, Junya Watanabe, Issey Miyake, and others have changed the face of high fashion. Have a look at the slideshow that follows and marvel at some of the most stunning design to come out of Japan.