Collection by Aaron Britt
Future Beauty
Because the September 2011 issue is dedicated to the influence of Japanese design (architecture, craft, and industrial design primarily), we'd be utterly remiss if we didn't give a nod to the tremendous influence of Japanese fashion. Last year the Barbican Art Gallery launched a show called Future Beauty: 30 Years of Japanese Fashion, and though the show closed in February, the excellent catalog by Akiko Fukai, Barbara Vinken, Susanna Frankel, and Hirofumi Kurino, still offers a stunning glimpse at how designers like Rei Kawokubo, Junya Watanabe, Issey Miyake, and others have changed the face of high fashion. Have a look at the slideshow that follows and marvel at some of the most stunning design to come out of Japan.