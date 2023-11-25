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Collection by Tyler Moore

furniture

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With its cliffside perch, the home is clad in copper-hued weathering steel to help protect it against the storm gales.
With its cliffside perch, the home is clad in copper-hued weathering steel to help protect it against the storm gales.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">This rugged holiday home in Outer Hebrides, designed by Izat Arundell, was created with stone sourced from its small isle. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Perched on a rocky outcrop near the Minch—the Atlantic sea channel between the Outer Hebrides and mainland Scotland—the house has been strategically positioned to take advantage of the elevated site and panoramic sea views across to Skye.</span>
This rugged holiday home in Outer Hebrides, designed by Izat Arundell, was created with stone sourced from its small isle.
An integrated Murphy bed quickly tucks away to open a bright and airy living space. Adjacent cabinets provide ample storage for clothing and linens.
An integrated Murphy bed quickly tucks away to open a bright and airy living space. Adjacent cabinets provide ample storage for clothing and linens.
A freestanding wall in the living area creates a divider for the entryway while concealing mechanical systems and providing storage.
A freestanding wall in the living area creates a divider for the entryway while concealing mechanical systems and providing storage.
The pendant in the kitchen is from Huup Iluminación. The kitchen’s Sticotti shelving system and are by the couple’s studio, La Base.
The pendant in the kitchen is from Huup Iluminación. The kitchen’s Sticotti shelving system and are by the couple’s studio, La Base.
"There is such a crazy amount of culture, languages, and food—India has a huge footprint in all its vibrancy,
"There is such a crazy amount of culture, languages, and food—India has a huge footprint in all its vibrancy,
They essentially pulled nature over the top of the structure like a blanket. The inside curve of the structure became a round, planted patio, with the front door tucked to the side. And the landscaping extended up and over the sloping southern side of the structure to turn the whole home into a kind of hill. There’s a walkway up the side of the house, to a patio on the roof of the house, with expansive views out across the flat Pampas grasslands.
They essentially pulled nature over the top of the structure like a blanket. The inside curve of the structure became a round, planted patio, with the front door tucked to the side. And the landscaping extended up and over the sloping southern side of the structure to turn the whole home into a kind of hill. There’s a walkway up the side of the house, to a patio on the roof of the house, with expansive views out across the flat Pampas grasslands.
A woodburning stove not only heats the home, but also the water that flows into its bathrooms.
A woodburning stove not only heats the home, but also the water that flows into its bathrooms.
The den is now outfitted with custom storage for Joel’s vinyl collection. Also, this creates an area for the couple’s television out of the main living space.
The den is now outfitted with custom storage for Joel’s vinyl collection. Also, this creates an area for the couple’s television out of the main living space.
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.

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