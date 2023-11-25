Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
furniture

furniture

The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
Leslie and her daughter, Sophie, stand on the deck with their labradoodle, Bean. “The two things about the home that caught my eye were the cedar siding and the folding glass wall that opens it up,” says Leslie. “You don’t get a better view than this,” Sophie adds. “We pretty much live on the deck, so to be able to walk in and out is ideal.”
The insides of the carcass are as beautiful as the exposed faces. “You can’t capture a piece of solid wood in a frame or it will expand, contract, and crack, so we re-assembled our leftover walnut strips to infill the framework,” Stuart says.
Faulker Architects designed this concrete-and-steel home for a family looking to escape to their property near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
In the dining room, a table from Don Willis painted in Benjamin Moore Advance paint anchors the space, with a light fixture from Crate &amp; Barrel overhead.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
“Darrell loves listening to records, so he custom-designed a record console, and had that built,” says Hong.
The bunk beds are original only repainted and treated to updated detailing.
A sunny nook in the living room.
After entering the front door, tomato red shaker-style cabinetry in the mudroom sets the tone for a warm family home.
Built-in cabinetry at the entryway ensures a place for everything is baked right into the design from the start. "We try to encourage our clients on all projects to not make the house bigger than it needs to be," says Loader. "Make it the right size, and design a space for everything."
The slats of solid wood that line the cabin's floors are made from offcuts provided by BOEN: a Norwegian flooring manufacturer. Offcuts were also used to make the 25x25 bookcase that separates the bedroom from the lounge area, the upholstery lining the dining bench, and the bathroom's stonework.
They created overhead storage for the camper by stringing bungee cord between birch plywood brackets cut using a CNC router.
Beneath one of the bunks, the couple installed asymmetrical birch plywood cubbies outfitted with navy blue storage crates held in place by heavy magnets so they don't slide around when the camper is in motion.
Inspired by a vintage camping thermos, Kele and Christina selected deep blue, hunter green, and burnt orange as the palette for the interior of the camper. The bright colors are offset by white walls and the birch plywood furniture and cabinetry.
"I’m drawn to darker, deeper colors like the dark petrol blues, but I thought it might get a little claustrophobic in there, so I went with a lighter colored cabinet face,
