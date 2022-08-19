SubscribeSign In
A Nelson Bubble pendant from Design Within Reach hangs above a dining table and chairs by Jasper Morrison for Maruni.
The living area consists of plenty of layering with Saffron and Poe nesting teak tables and coffee table basket tray. A West elm sofa and a Jens Rise Lounge Chair from Design Within Reach serves as anchors over a Saffron and Poe hand-knotted wool rug. Accents include Schoolhouse surface mount lights, a CB2 swivel wall lamp, and midcentury art prints from Printable Studio.
In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
In the dining room, a custom table surrounded by J104 chairs from Hay can accommodate up to 14 people. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The tall rear hedge adds much-needed greenery to the backyard and acts as a privacy screen from the neighbor.
Local woodworkers made the chairs in the living room. Claudio and Aranza lined up nine blocks of wood from nearby construction sites to create an ad hoc coffee table. The enclosed portions of the house have massive louvered sliders, also built by local carpenters.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
The dining area opens to the expansive grounds, and is furnished with Eames fiberglass shell chairs.
Bo, the family’s Old English sheepdog, keeps Sherry company in the office.
Japanese-style joinery means that The Bed by Thuma can be set up in a flash.
Japanese-style joinery means that The Bed by Thuma can be set up in a flash.
The cozy living area features a refurbished Børge Mogensen chair and a Recover sofa from Bolia. The coffee table was sourced from Jotex.
