Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Deirdre Smith

furniture

View 4 Photos
The bold use of color continues with a blue sofa from Fest and a multicolor rug from Pols Potten.
The bold use of color continues with a blue sofa from Fest and a multicolor rug from Pols Potten.
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.