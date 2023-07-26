Furniture
In the dining area, the Oak Profile Dining Table from Ethnicraft is surrounded by Claire dining chairs from Stowed Home. The light is the Formakami JH5 Pendant from &Tradition. “Nothing makes me happier than to have friends or family visit and they feel comfortable just taking a seat at the table or couch with a glass of wine, and spending hours together,” says Alexandra. “That's what I have always wanted my home to be for people -- a gathering place for loved ones and new friends alike.”
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.