“With the separate levels, children and adults have their own territories but can also come together,” explains Clive.
Chairs by Charles and Ray Eames, Dirk Vander Kooij, and Verner Panton surround a table designed by Clive and crafted in South Africa by his father, Ken. Overhead is a custom brass pendant by Cole Lighting.
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
The couple’s Labradoodle, Marley, lounges on a Coyuchi duvet in the master bedroom.
"We loved the wall paneling in the sunroom, but it was really yellowed and had that 1970s shellac,
A built-in wardrobe spans across the walls in the primary suite, presenting ample storage. Sliding glass doors open to a private terrace, complete with a seating area and large jacuzzi.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.