Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
Jack Hotho Architecture + Design and Innen Studio helped the couple convert the garage into livable space. The team excavated a portion of the floor to gain ceiling height and the lounge now connects to the backyard via a glass bi-fold door. “On beautiful days, it really becomes this indoor/outdoor room that can host twice as many people,” says Hotho. A Timothy Oulton Haven Sectional in Old Loom was chosen for maximum seating capacity, joined by a Chairish Rush House rug, vintage coffee table, and &amp;Tradition Little Petra Chair.
