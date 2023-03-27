Jack Hotho Architecture + Design and Innen Studio helped the couple convert the garage into livable space. The team excavated a portion of the floor to gain ceiling height and the lounge now connects to the backyard via a glass bi-fold door. “On beautiful days, it really becomes this indoor/outdoor room that can host twice as many people,” says Hotho. A Timothy Oulton Haven Sectional in Old Loom was chosen for maximum seating capacity, joined by a Chairish Rush House rug, vintage coffee table, and &Tradition Little Petra Chair.