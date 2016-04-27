For this global youth media company, home is where the content is. And Fullscreen is how you find it. The young startup, featuring videos made by creators around the world, wanted their space to reflect the community they’ve created and inspire everyone inside.



As a startup growing out of its initial space, Fullscreen turned to Rapt to build an office that would support the agile nature of the work, while attracting potential talent. Much like the company’s philosophy, it was decided that the Fullscreen content would drive the concept. And we got to work.



For purpose of design, a “yellow brick road” theme was used to symbolize the content and create a journey through the building. It’s subtly woven throughout the space and helps showcase the Fullscreen community for prospective talent.



As visitors initially walk in the doors, they are immediately welcomed into the main lounge where anyone can engage with the centralized blue theater on a pivoting screen. From there, a series of mini-theaters leads visitors through the space. Much like Fullscreen content, the media playing on screen is always on and always changing.



Throughout the building, different walls are segmented by color to not only define space but to serve as backdrops for filming. White walls define workstations with open ceilings to create an airy, fresh space for creating inspiring work.



As the story unfolds, visitors are led up to the second floor where stopping points are intentionally positioned as tiered seating to reflect the way Fullscreen works: a starting place for talent to begin and ultimately grow.