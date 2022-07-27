SubscribeSign In
Collection by Leah Crowley Piepgras

floor

View 5 Photos
Beyond the kitchen, overlooking the backyard, is the dining area, lined with cork flooring.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
