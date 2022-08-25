Woelfel sees coastal blues becoming prevalent in bedrooms, either on walls or as part of the furnishings.
“Our favorite parts of the project are all the small nooks where you can find your own personal space,” note the architects. “These spaces are also connected to the main space, so everyone can be ‘alone and together’ at the same time.”
The living space features glazed walls that look out over the garage and through the warehouse-style space toward the library. The couple’s collection of objets d’art are displayed on built-in shelves throughout the home, such as this one that wraps around a fireplace.
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
In the porch room, Max, 10; and Emily, 8, sit on a vintage sofa from Gone Vintage in Belleville, Ontario. The caribou antlers are from Aberfoyle Antique Market in Puslinch, Ontario.
The second level showcases the ceiling’s rimakatto finish. The battens soften the home’s appearance while improving acoustics.
A double-glazed end wall with two doors frames stunning views of the Aegean Sea. A deep roof overhang shelters the outdoor terrace.
The 260-square-foot Hytte module features tall ceilings of up to nearly 12 feet. Multiple windows fill the interior with natural light and frame views of the outdoors.
Heather and Kevin sit on a custom sofa in the living room, which features a bank of drawers underneath for storage. Above, a WarmlyYours mirror emits radiant heat and helps warm the tiny home.