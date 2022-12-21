SubscribeSign In
Collection by James Baker

Fireplace

Original details are displayed immediately upon entry, including the moldings wrapping around the main dining area, as well as the wide-plank floors and decorative mantle.
The living area is dressed in a calming neutral palette, allowing the black fireplace to pop in contrast. The ornate ceiling medallion is another original treasure to the home.
