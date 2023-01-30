The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
The backyard sports a sequence of raised flower and vegetable beds and two green roofs—one atop the workshop and other atop the back entrance.
The screened porch provides a covered outdoor space that is still open to the elements. Scott built many of the furnishings himself, including the coffee table and integrated bench.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The first floor is a continuous public space featuring a dining area, kitchen, and living room.
McBride installed herringbone floors on the parlor level to make the space look larger. "The motion explodes the walls,
A beloved Japanese tradition is to char exterior cladding to make it fire resistant. Here, the effect on the front door is likely more aesthetic than preventative—though you can never be too careful.
In the kitchen, mullioned glass cabinets showcase Isabella’s tableware and treasures, while a brass pot rail makes it easy to grab her cooking tools.
The bathroom located in the primary suite features a floor-to-ceiling glass shower designed to highlight the space's natural bedrock walls. A large clawfoot soaking tub is also included.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
Let's just say the home's existing two bedrooms were a bit cramped.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
A fresh black-and-white look for the renovated bathroom.