Filmore Clark: American Tile

In the October 2011 issue we're spotlighting all of our favorite American-made design. To lend a hand, we've asked Michael and Ruth Storc of the great site Design Patriot to share their top Made in the USA finds with us. Keep an eye out for a series of four posts from the duo.

In the heart of design-centric West Hollywood, there's an extraordinary tile showroom just off Melrose. Filmore Clark, owned and operated by Lee Nicholson, carries only domestically produced American artisan tile. A North Carolina native with years of tile experience under her belt, Lee knows a thing or two about the business. After noticing a disturbing trend valuing quantity over quality, she began to worry about the future of American artisans. This was the impetus for the beautiful little gem of a showroom that now carries and champions over 20 lines of US made tile. We visited Lee recently and got a tour of the store and the wide range of American tiles available. Here is a small sampling of what they carry.