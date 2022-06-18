SubscribeSign In
The main living room within the central volume of the house
The small home was purposefully designed to accommodate entertaining friends. Much of the entertaining took place in the central kitchen, which is connected with the outdoor spaces and has views beyond the laneway.
A white gravel allée leads to Onur and Alix Kece’s weekend retreat an hour outside Paris. The couple, a pair of creatives, oversaw the renovation of the long-neglected 1892 structure themselves, with Onur designing the living spaces and built-ins and Alix responsible for everything else. “We were looking for something that was in bad shape, a place we could completely tear apart and renovate from scratch,” says Onur.
The home's sci-fi structure seems to hover over the landscape.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
The couple is eager to host a party with Diego’s band after the pandemic to take full advantage of the new deck and its amphitheater-like seating.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
“The addition is oriented towards the sun and faces the original Californian bungalow, allowing you to look at the heritage house from the new part and vice versa,” said Welsch. “It combines two unlikely architectural expressions—the casualness and generosity of a lightweight timber-clad building with the heaviness of earth construction.”
