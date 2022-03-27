Favorites
“At different moments of the day, the staircase will appear more present in the space, or less present, but it always allows the light to filter through it and move around it,” says Overby. Another bathroom has also been tucked into the core of the building, with the door to the right of the staircase.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by home- owners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late- period masterpiece. It makes use of the “Schindler frame,” an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs.
The traditional facade of this Craftsman home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley doesn’t give away its industrial-inspired interiors and the ultra-modern, glass rear facade. Originally built in 1906, the Valley Street Project was completely reimagined by architect Ross Levy and architect and interior designer Kevin Hackett for a tech entrepreneur, a community organizer, and their two children.
