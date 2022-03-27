New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Shoe cubbies are built into the custom millwork shelving in the entryway.
“At different moments of the day, the staircase will appear more present in the space, or less present, but it always allows the light to filter through it and move around it,” says Overby. Another bathroom has also been tucked into the core of the building, with the door to the right of the staircase.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
Neatly nestled into a city hillside, the historic home hides its multilevel design from street-view.
Inside, the crisp white walls, ceilings, and floors serve as a blank backdrop for the art.
17896 Santa Rosa Avenue in Guerneville, California, is currently listed for $775,000 by Gary Beyrouti of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by home- owners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late- period masterpiece. It makes use of the “Schindler frame,” an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs.
The traditional facade of this Craftsman home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley doesn’t give away its industrial-inspired interiors and the ultra-modern, glass rear facade. Originally built in 1906, the Valley Street Project was completely reimagined by architect Ross Levy and architect and interior designer Kevin Hackett for a tech entrepreneur, a community organizer, and their two children.
52 Starboard Rock Rd in Vinalhaven, Maine, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Joseph Sortwell of LandVest Real Estate.
"We made the pool an L-shape to mimic the form of the home,
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
The white paint color used throughout is Benjamin Moore "Simply White."
Decorotation added a partial wall that “mimics an original Eichler feature,” says the firm, in order to create separation between the entry and kitchen, as well as provide the couple with a landing zone for keys and phones.
From the garden, an illuminated view into the bi-level extension.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
