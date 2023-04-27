Favorites
One of the key features of The Loft is the glazing. The large black windows and the sliding door infuse the space with natural light and create a seamless indoor/outdoor flow. "Our 16-foot sliding doors helped us incorporate the surrounding forest as a focal point," says Tarah. "Clients feel like they are working in a place uniquely connected to the natural world."
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
