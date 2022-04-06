Favorites
The family room is situated at the apex of the house, with picturesque views that extend up the meticulously landscaped north slope. The concrete floor sits just low enough that the main elements of the scene—the succulent garden and large limestone ledges—are at eye level. A bank of NanaWall folding windows breaks up the fourth wall.
Embracing California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle, they brought the courtyard to life with encaustic Clé Tile, and architectural elements like copper gutters and steel windows. A Vesta Design table is surrounded by PK1 chairs by Poul Kjaerholm. When the doors are open, a breeze flows through the house.
Villa Engels, the home of the esteemed Belgian modernist Lucien Engels (1928–2016), was falling apart when its second owners bought it in 2013. Yet due to its heritage status, any changes they planned would have to be approved by the provincial preservation office. Engels completed the elongated, cantilevered residence in 1958, the same year he finalized the master plan for Expo ’58, the Brussels World’s Fair that famously featured the Atomium.
