The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
The family room is situated at the apex of the house, with picturesque views that extend up the meticulously landscaped north slope. The concrete floor sits just low enough that the main elements of the scene—the succulent garden and large limestone ledges—are at eye level. A bank of NanaWall folding windows breaks up the fourth wall.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
DW0608_ESSAY_01
Purchased from its original owner, the 1957 dwelling was reinvigorated, and turned into a space the family can call home for many years to come. “It’s been amazing to see new families buy in our neighborhood, and restore the homes back to their midcentury glory,” says Leah.
Based in Australia, McKean Studio chose sunny Palm Springs was an obvious source of gingerbread house inspiration. They IKEA-hacked a few prepared kits, modifying the designs to craft three midcentury houses.
Whether the Go-Box is used for occasional glamping trips or a full-time nomadic lifestyle, it was made to be reliable and flexible.
Warwas offset the rear of the ADU to accommodate the power lines running behind the house, and he designed a window in the office/guest room upstairs that meets the roof in the same way that the window off the dining area/kitchen meets the ground.
A 1958 photograph showing Ray and Charles in their living room. The CMP team catalogued the carefully preserved objects, textiles and artworks that the couple filled their home with and created conservation guidelines.
The primary bedroom features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and an en suite bath.
Embracing California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle, they brought the courtyard to life with encaustic Clé Tile, and architectural elements like copper gutters and steel windows. A Vesta Design table is surrounded by PK1 chairs by Poul Kjaerholm. When the doors are open, a breeze flows through the house.
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
Villa Engels, the home of the esteemed Belgian modernist Lucien Engels (1928–2016), was falling apart when its second owners bought it in 2013. Yet due to its heritage status, any changes they planned would have to be approved by the provincial preservation office. Engels completed the elongated, cantilevered residence in 1958, the same year he finalized the master plan for Expo ’58, the Brussels World’s Fair that famously featured the Atomium.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
