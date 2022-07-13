SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Amelie

Favorites

View 24 Photos
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
A closer look at the hand-painted tile backsplash from Walker Zanger.
A closer look at the hand-painted tile backsplash from Walker Zanger.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
Grayish-green cabinets introduce one of the two main colors in the space. The white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a clean, minimal aesthetic.
Grayish-green cabinets introduce one of the two main colors in the space. The white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a clean, minimal aesthetic.
Dana Broza of Danka Design Studio was enchanted when she found this alluring bit of green in Tel Aviv's concrete jungle. Through unconventional space planning and creative design solutions, the designer completely transformed an outdated and dark midcentury apartment into a colorful and bright "Urban Jungle." In the kitchen, natural materials such as wood and rattan blend with pops of color. A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter.
Dana Broza of Danka Design Studio was enchanted when she found this alluring bit of green in Tel Aviv's concrete jungle. Through unconventional space planning and creative design solutions, the designer completely transformed an outdated and dark midcentury apartment into a colorful and bright "Urban Jungle." In the kitchen, natural materials such as wood and rattan blend with pops of color. A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter.
New Kitchen
New Kitchen
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
Lever set the pavilion a few feet away from the sliding glass Fleetwood doors to make sure that natural light could still enter the home. The pavilion features a Havsten sofa and lounge by IKEA, along with a Finn coffee table by Norm Architects for Design Within Reach.
Lever set the pavilion a few feet away from the sliding glass Fleetwood doors to make sure that natural light could still enter the home. The pavilion features a Havsten sofa and lounge by IKEA, along with a Finn coffee table by Norm Architects for Design Within Reach.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
Bronze, aluminum, and black oak were used as part of the kitchen design. A stainless monobloc island is surrounded by polished quartz countertops on the perimeter.
Bronze, aluminum, and black oak were used as part of the kitchen design. A stainless monobloc island is surrounded by polished quartz countertops on the perimeter.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.

4 more saves