Favorites
Dana Broza of Danka Design Studio was enchanted when she found this alluring bit of green in Tel Aviv's concrete jungle. Through unconventional space planning and creative design solutions, the designer completely transformed an outdated and dark midcentury apartment into a colorful and bright "Urban Jungle." In the kitchen, natural materials such as wood and rattan blend with pops of color. A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert & Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
4 more saves