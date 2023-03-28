Dwell House
Collection by
Lisa Sweeney
Favorites
A lavish bunkroom, well-appointed guest rooms, and a ski room all steps away from the slopes, make this the ultimate family getaway.
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
An existing garage was converted into an ADU. Its folding glass wall opens to the backyard, allowing the extra kitchen to be put to use for outdoor entertaining.
