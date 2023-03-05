SubscribeSign In
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The tree in the central courtyard rises up through the center of the home, with its top branches visible from the first floor to create a vertical connection through the spaces that echoes the dynamic stairs.
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
There are eight outdoor spaces, or yards, of different sizes, which gives rise to the name of the house. This small courtyard is located off the dining room, and helps to connect the interior to the outdoors. "The selection of reclaimed brick has given this house a coherence that meshes perfectly with the focus on nature of the eight outdoor yards, and the cream paint contrasts wonderfully with the green planting throughout,
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
Two complementary lighting fixtures from New Hampshire Antiques co-op hang in the kitchen. "One of my good friends from college was getting married in New Hampshire, and he mentioned an antique store down the street. We probably spent three hours in there,
Calvin Klein linens cover the bed in the primary bedroom while a vintage folding screen serves as a headboard.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The organizational method, which focuses on neatly highlighting your belongings instead of discarding them, is rife with potential as an interior design philosophy.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The couple behind Field Theory help their brother reimagine a dreary 1890s estate as the irresistibly chic Hotel Lilien.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
