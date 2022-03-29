Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Susie Perches

Favorites

View 28 Photos
All of Masonite’s solid core doors consist of an average of 70 percent of recycled materials, making them an environmentally sound choice for your home.
All of Masonite’s solid core doors consist of an average of 70 percent of recycled materials, making them an environmentally sound choice for your home.
The ceiling lights are Wever and Ducré.
The ceiling lights are Wever and Ducré.
Although strikingly different from its traditional farmhouse exterior, the interiors reference the outer appearance with an exposed solid granite wall in the living room and exposed roof trusses with black plated junctions that recall the artisanal joinery and construction techniques found in traditional Japanese homes.
Although strikingly different from its traditional farmhouse exterior, the interiors reference the outer appearance with an exposed solid granite wall in the living room and exposed roof trusses with black plated junctions that recall the artisanal joinery and construction techniques found in traditional Japanese homes.
Knob Modern, helmed by Amy Beaumont, renovated this 1964 cookie-cutter home in Tempe with an eye toward making the two-bedroom, two-bath home "stand out from the rest.
Knob Modern, helmed by Amy Beaumont, renovated this 1964 cookie-cutter home in Tempe with an eye toward making the two-bedroom, two-bath home "stand out from the rest.
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Walnut panels and touches of bright red warm up the minimalist space, which the owners wanted to be “clean, eclectic, and modern.” The pendant is Big Bang by Foscarini.
Walnut panels and touches of bright red warm up the minimalist space, which the owners wanted to be “clean, eclectic, and modern.” The pendant is Big Bang by Foscarini.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinets and polished concrete create a clean atmosphere to cook and entertain. The marble table and purple Fermob chairs are perfect for light meals.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinets and polished concrete create a clean atmosphere to cook and entertain. The marble table and purple Fermob chairs are perfect for light meals.
Floor Plan of Yucca Valley Remodel by Fullsute Design Studio
Floor Plan of Yucca Valley Remodel by Fullsute Design Studio
At twilight, the post and beam architecture and original Cliff May doors and windows are on full display.
At twilight, the post and beam architecture and original Cliff May doors and windows are on full display.
In 1936 the original owners of “La Quinta Tranquilla” gave their architect inspired instructions that led to the creation of this one-of-a-kind Hacienda
In 1936 the original owners of “La Quinta Tranquilla” gave their architect inspired instructions that led to the creation of this one-of-a-kind Hacienda
Each open-concept design inspires outdoor living to complement its idyllic setting with welcoming front porches, courtyards and backyards. Amply-sized rooms feature expansive glass doors that link to the outdoors and open to coastal breezes, Kidd-sculpted fairways, the Los Angeles skyline and the San Gabriel Mountains beyond. A rural tapestry of split-rail fences, large-canopied trees and hiking and biking trails blends seamlessly with the bucolic nature.
Each open-concept design inspires outdoor living to complement its idyllic setting with welcoming front porches, courtyards and backyards. Amply-sized rooms feature expansive glass doors that link to the outdoors and open to coastal breezes, Kidd-sculpted fairways, the Los Angeles skyline and the San Gabriel Mountains beyond. A rural tapestry of split-rail fences, large-canopied trees and hiking and biking trails blends seamlessly with the bucolic nature.
The launch of The Residences follows the recent opening of the Rolling Hills Country Club and its heralded 18-hole golf course. The 7,150-yard links-inspired course was crafted in the traditional style of Scotland’s top courses—open fairways with challenging, contoured greens. The exceptional golf experience extends to unrivaled practice facilities including a full-length, double-sided driving range with nine regulation greens, short game practice area, and private instruction through the Rolling Hills Golf Academy.
The launch of The Residences follows the recent opening of the Rolling Hills Country Club and its heralded 18-hole golf course. The 7,150-yard links-inspired course was crafted in the traditional style of Scotland’s top courses—open fairways with challenging, contoured greens. The exceptional golf experience extends to unrivaled practice facilities including a full-length, double-sided driving range with nine regulation greens, short game practice area, and private instruction through the Rolling Hills Golf Academy.

8 more saves