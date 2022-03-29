Favorites
Although strikingly different from its traditional farmhouse exterior, the interiors reference the outer appearance with an exposed solid granite wall in the living room and exposed roof trusses with black plated junctions that recall the artisanal joinery and construction techniques found in traditional Japanese homes.
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Each open-concept design inspires outdoor living to complement its idyllic setting with welcoming front porches, courtyards and backyards. Amply-sized rooms feature expansive glass doors that link to the outdoors and open to coastal breezes, Kidd-sculpted fairways, the Los Angeles skyline and the San Gabriel Mountains beyond. A rural tapestry of split-rail fences, large-canopied trees and hiking and biking trails blends seamlessly with the bucolic nature.
The launch of The Residences follows the recent opening of the Rolling Hills Country Club and its heralded 18-hole golf course. The 7,150-yard links-inspired course was crafted in the traditional style of Scotland’s top courses—open fairways with challenging, contoured greens. The exceptional golf experience extends to unrivaled practice facilities including a full-length, double-sided driving range with nine regulation greens, short game practice area, and private instruction through the Rolling Hills Golf Academy.
