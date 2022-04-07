SubscribeSign In
Parts of the eave were repaired with secondhand cedar planks that were weatherproofed via <i>yakisugi</i>.
In Joshua Tree, Tyler Quinn built a tub—which looks like a mirage you’d stumble upon while wandering the landscape—right into the bed rock next to his off-grid house (and very first build). “I accomplished this with a concrete saw, with my cuts about four to six inches deep. I would then remove the entire layer of granite with hand tools; chisels and hammer,” says Quinn.
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
Like what you see? Casa Mariposa can even come fully furnished.
Large sliding glass doors connect the kitchen to the concrete patio in the backyard.
EXTERIOR - Our ranch house sits on 9 acres of private boulders and has lots of outdoor living space and something to see from every window. It feels remote but has cell reception and is minutes away from town.
The iT House was designed by Linda Taalman and Alan Koch of Taalman Koch Architects. The minimalist desert escape has an industrial aesthetic, and it pushes the envelope in terms of green design—the owners even decided to forgo air conditioning. The home’s sustainable building strategies include: large doors and operable windows for cross-ventilation, overhangs for shade, and solar panels to harness the power of the sun.
Pool views
Front entrance with saguaro rib ceiling
Perhaps the ultimate Airbnb, Le Chacuel in Yucca Valley is a minimalist retreat recently renovated by its design-minded owners.
Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
When designing a space, Sara says that the two things to avoid are buying everything new and using fake plants. She and Rich source items from local flea markets and swap meets to make sure every space in their homes can tell a story. Their book includes a full index of where they buy their furnishings, including at Soukie Modern, Fireclay Tile, and Found Company.
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
This three-bedroom, three-bath home was given a makeover by artist and designer Lindsay Hollinger. The 1,116-square-foot residence sits on a five-acre lot, and the interior is swathed in natural light. While the space is almost entirely updated, there are remnants of the original house—including an original stone wall that stands as a focal point.
