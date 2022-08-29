In the dining room, a Stahl and Band chandelier takes center stage, hanging over an Industry West dining table and vintage chairs.
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
While the common areas were positioned to maximize daylight, a must on the coast of Sweden, the dark interiors act as a cozy contrast.
The main residence offers a mix of Spanish, Art Deco, and Assyrian styles. Egyptian-themed geometric pillars, gilded ceilings, and arched passageways are just a few of its many notable features.