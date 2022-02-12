Architect David Montalba renovated a 1970s bungalow for Janette Sosothikul in Oxnard, California, a beach town midway between Malibu and Santa Barbara.
Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, this 1970s residence in Midland, Michigan, manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a family’s mole-making ritual into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
As the surrounding forest regenerates and the young trees mature, the Line Hole Cabin will settle into its landscape and the vistas will continue to evolve. “We wanted to create the residence as a case study for what a modern cabin could be in a location like this,” says Barnes.
“The outside is dark, the inside is natural – it’s like peeling back a charred log,” says Deana of the contrast between the shou sugi ban exterior and the pale mass plywood interior. The black trim of the Marvin Ultimate window frames sharpen that contrast.
The dark exterior of shou sugi ban and metal blends into the regenerating landscape, while the warm mass plywood interior and deep return around the archetypal pitched form create a striking contrast.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
The home is composed of two parallel wings—one housing the main living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite; and the other containing the family room, bunk room, and garage.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.