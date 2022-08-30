SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jocelyn Cuchillo

Favorites

View 7 Photos
Gary (left) and David relax in the living room with their dog, Edie Falco. Says Bestor, "The house is under 2,000 square feet, which is tiny by L.A. standards, and yet it feels very spacious."
Gary (left) and David relax in the living room with their dog, Edie Falco. Says Bestor, "The house is under 2,000 square feet, which is tiny by L.A. standards, and yet it feels very spacious."
Master Suite, Dining Terrace and renovated house
Master Suite, Dining Terrace and renovated house
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.