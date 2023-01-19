SubscribeSign In
The main living area and principal bedroom open directly onto a wedge-shaped terrace overlooking the lake.
Inside, crisp white ceilings complement the home's original wood-wrapped walls.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
Clustered around a sunny courtyard, Three Piece House’s three volumes—a main house, comprising two volumes (one for living and the other for sleeping) connected via a sun-soaked reading corridor, and a free-standing guest studio—are oriented for optimal passive solar conditions, including access to cooling ocean breezes. Recycled brick paving ties the volumes together. Located in the garden, the studio accommodates visiting friends, family, and guests.
With both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind, architect Neal Schwartz creates a family guesthouse designed to be accessible to all. Resident Elizabeth Twaddell enjoys the weather with her daughter Uma outside the guesthouse Schwartz designed for her mother-in-law, Surendra, who frequently visits for extended stays. A concrete driveway forks off from the main house to lead to a covered breezeway, sited between the new 775-square-foot structure and a two-car garage.
Nestled in a wooded area in the Pacific Northwest, the 1,800-square-foot Passive Cedar Haus was built as a retirement home. The Artisans Group, who designed the layout of the home, were mindful of the needs of residents who would be aging in place, and met a complex program with an unheated sleeping porch for a master bedroom, a screened porch, a 600-square-foot caretakers’ apartment/in-law unit, large wood shop, plus a two car carport.
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.
