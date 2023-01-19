Favorites
Clustered around a sunny courtyard, Three Piece House’s three volumes—a main house, comprising two volumes (one for living and the other for sleeping) connected via a sun-soaked reading corridor, and a free-standing guest studio—are oriented for optimal passive solar conditions, including access to cooling ocean breezes. Recycled brick paving ties the volumes together. Located in the garden, the studio accommodates visiting friends, family, and guests.
With both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind, architect Neal Schwartz creates a family guesthouse designed to be accessible to all. Resident Elizabeth Twaddell enjoys the weather with her daughter Uma outside the guesthouse Schwartz designed for her mother-in-law, Surendra, who frequently visits for extended stays. A concrete driveway forks off from the main house to lead to a covered breezeway, sited between the new 775-square-foot structure and a two-car garage.
Nestled in a wooded area in the Pacific Northwest, the 1,800-square-foot Passive Cedar Haus was built as a retirement home. The Artisans Group, who designed the layout of the home, were mindful of the needs of residents who would be aging in place, and met a complex program with an unheated sleeping porch for a master bedroom, a screened porch, a 600-square-foot caretakers’ apartment/in-law unit, large wood shop, plus a two car carport.