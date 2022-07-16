SubscribeSign In
The outdoor areas were designed with two perspectives in mind. “Typically people focus on making the house look beautiful from the outside,” says Briana. “Because of all the windows, I wanted to also consider how we experience the outside from the inside.
Years of neglect had taken their toll on the 1950s Atlanta bungalow that Briana Babani and Dominic Cancilla bought in 2017.
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
The bathroom is the only space in the casita with sheet rock walls. The colorful encaustic tile floor adds a modern pop of color.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Installing a dutch door allows the couple to moderate light and ventilation, while continuing the traditional feel of the space.
Best Practice added a new roof but kept the existing siding. A fresh coat of paint helps the casita pop, and a new window opening next to the entrance frames a new kitchenette inside.
Whitewashed pine walls and an exposed pine ceiling help soften the space, while artworks and vintage finds give it life. The black and white drawing is by Adam himself, and the couple found the hanging tumbleweed in a fence somewhere between Marfa and El Paso.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
The upper cabinets and display shelves in the kitchen are home to some of homeowner, Barrett Jackson's creations.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
