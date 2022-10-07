Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
The moody tiled shower in the primary bathroom is homeowner Tomasz Wagner's favorite spot in the home. "I have yelled to Amy, 'I love this shower!' while I'm in there," he admits.
The new primary bathroom includes dramatic silver soapstone countertops and a wall finished in dark glass tile.
A plaster wall and tan ceramic floor tile in the primary bathroom help lighten the space while adding texture. The designers kept the original corrugated metal ceiling, opting to paint it white.
