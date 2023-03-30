The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
Horne’s mother chose to decorate the interior with lighter woods and dark walls. The dramatic contrast pairs well with the breathtaking views.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
The kitchen features Ikea cabinets, soapstone countertops, and steel backsplash. The oak panel doors conceal additional storage and mechanicals.
A result of a small gap between appliances, the Vertical Bar Block has since become a signature example of how Henrybuilt systems are architecturally integrated to maximize every bit of usable space.