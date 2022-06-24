SubscribeSign In
The home takes the form of two volumes that slide past each other. The front door leads directly to the center of the home, which connects to the both the entrance courtyard and the rear pool area, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior space.
A slatted walkway leads into the new library, which the Gimons have outfitted with a Topissimo rug by Nani Marquina, Grove Garden wallpaper from Osborne & Little’s Tara collection, and a pink Chroma Sassy sliding wall panel by 3form.
The open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor open up to the rear garden through folding glass doors. Concrete flooring helps improve thermal mass, while a minimalist palette of timber, stone and Equitone cement cladding used for a portion of the cabinet fronts help achieve a sleek and handsome look.
The chairs are from Hay, the Cast Pendant is by Tom Chung &amp; Jordan Murphy with Menu, and the TE070 countertops are from Diespeker.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
Full-height, black sliding glass doors connect the interior spaces to the rear courtyard and enable indoor/outdoor living.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
