The open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor open up to the rear garden through folding glass doors. Concrete flooring helps improve thermal mass, while a minimalist palette of timber, stone and Equitone cement cladding used for a portion of the cabinet fronts help achieve a sleek and handsome look.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,