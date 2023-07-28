Favorites
Techo-Bloc’s large-format Para slab is ideal for creating a clean, elegant garden design that complements the wild beauty of native plants. Here, the Para slab in Greyed Nickel has been paired with the Raffinato step in Greyed Nickel to shape an elegant garden set over several levels. Black pebbles highlight the linear design and bring a sense of order to the landscape.
The sprawling Californian landscape and the wildness of the surrounding vegetation is perfectly offset by the geometric pattern of the tiles in shades of gray. The main patio is tiled using Techo-Bloc Diamond pavers in contrasting Smooth and Granitex textures, with a border of rectilinear Para slab and Raffinato cap around the pool. The Greyed Nickel color visually unites the variety of shapes to create a refined finish—add comfy chairs and a firepit and you’ve got a dreamy spot to watch the sunset.
Flora is a new Techo-Bloc product created with a new manufacturing technique that gives concrete the appearance of European ceramics with the same durability and freeze-thaw attributes of all Techo-Bloc pavers and patio slabs—and it can be laid in over 460 different pattern combinations. “Flora is getting a lot of attention from the landscape design community,” says Ciccarello. “We forecast it to be a very hot product this year.” Here, the Techo-Bloc Industria Flora slab in Greyed Nickel is set against a border of the Squadra paver in Onyx Black. A Lumi fire bowl adds visual impact, and makes the space suitable for use year-round.
The textured stone slabs around this resort-style pool are simple yet elegant. The Travertina Raw 30 x 30 slabs are laid on an angle to create a dynamic play of lines and finished with a cap around the pool in complementary Ivory. Set against an expanse of lush lawn dotted with mature trees, it’s the definition of understated luxury.