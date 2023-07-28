Flora is a new Techo-Bloc product created with a new manufacturing technique that gives concrete the appearance of European ceramics with the same durability and freeze-thaw attributes of all Techo-Bloc pavers and patio slabs—and it can be laid in over 460 different pattern combinations. “Flora is getting a lot of attention from the landscape design community,” says Ciccarello. “We forecast it to be a very hot product this year.” Here, the Techo-Bloc Industria Flora slab in Greyed Nickel is set against a border of the Squadra paver in Onyx Black. A Lumi fire bowl adds visual impact, and makes the space suitable for use year-round.