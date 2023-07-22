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A blue Hay Petit BonBon light fixture hangs in the stairwell.
A blue Hay Petit BonBon light fixture hangs in the stairwell.
Sitting in the mountains of Malinalco, the Wander Cabins offer a remote getaway from Mexico City.
Sitting in the mountains of Malinalco, the Wander Cabins offer a remote getaway from Mexico City.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
A workspace within Wenes's Antwerp house and gallery features splashes of color.
A workspace within Wenes's Antwerp house and gallery features splashes of color.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Office
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Office
The mezzanine, which used to be Sekimachi's main work studio but now serves as an archive, holds a daybed that's ideal for napping.
The mezzanine, which used to be Sekimachi's main work studio but now serves as an archive, holds a daybed that's ideal for napping.
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
Dan Garness used paint and well-placed windows to keep Duane’s office bright and airy.
Dan Garness used paint and well-placed windows to keep Duane’s office bright and airy.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
Located to the left of the entrance is the library, which includes a fireplace, built-ins, and two doors that open up to the dining room.
Located to the left of the entrance is the library, which includes a fireplace, built-ins, and two doors that open up to the dining room.
Located off the central atrium, the Art Deco–style library is paneled in rare Macassar ebony.
Located off the central atrium, the Art Deco–style library is paneled in rare Macassar ebony.

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