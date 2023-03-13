SubscribeSign In
This home features plenty of spaces for outdoor entertaining, including a wraparound deck and a dining area tucked away amidst trees and native landscaping.
A bathroom shows off the large scale of the site's sloping rock with a floor-to-ceiling window.
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
Originally dating to the 1970s, Hotel Carlota was revamped by JSa Arquitectura and completed in 2015. As part of the renovation, a pool became the focal point of the courtyard, and its modernized, streamlined design makes a dramatic statement.
Archisbang saw the value in materials that had been left exposed, so it amplified the look with mesh wiring, galvanized steel, and wood and concrete fiber panels.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
A path leading through the home’s interior courtyard leads to a massive double-sided hearth that serves an outdoor patio and the interior living area. It takes visual cues from traditional American Indian ceramic vessels.
She continues, “Four gable-roof buildings complement the centrally located library, each one solving its own specific part of the program in accordance with the adjoining section: The east building is for cooking and gardening; the south building is for arts and crafts; the west building houses law, science, and music; and the north building, accommodating the areas for rest and recovery, contains meditation and self development. Linking the volumes together—thematically as well as systematically—the library functions as the core and the bloodstream of the project.
The most dramatic room in the main house is the dining room, which features a soaring, pitched ceiling and exposed stone walls.
The original home was built in the shape of the Hebrew letter “Chet," which wrapped around an open courtyard. The courtyard was closed off to become flexible public space, and now lies in between two private living areas. A steel and wood bridge connects the private wings of the home, which consist of bedrooms, bathrooms, and working spaces for the residents.
Architect Carles Oliver rehabbed an old, empty building in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, over the course of three years for just over $21,000. While the majority of the budget went towards improving energy efficiency, such as installing roof insulation, the rest was spent on removing layers of architecture to reveal the original construction, including the stone-clad walls and wooden ceilings.
Purple walls contrast with stone masonry and introduce a modern sensibility.
The original stone walls and wood ceiling beams were cleaned and restored to their natural finish.
Vintage hanging wall cabinets: Designed by Florence Knoll for Knoll Int. Vintage Sofa: Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa for B&amp;B Italia.
The interior is as open to its green spaces as the facade is closed to the street.
The design, Plan 16-05, has four bedrooms, two baths, and features a dual gabled roof and an interior atrium.
