designed by Estúdio Minke
The existing partitions were tongue-and-groove redwood. To update the interior, each panel was painstakingly removed, refinished in a darker hue, and replaced. The centerpiece, a four-strand rattan couch, is complimented by other wooden pieces, like this original Cherner chair, also a Craigslist purchase.
The dining room table is made from recycled teak railroad ties from Indonesia. The blue armchairs were a Craigslist purchase. IKEA pendant lights contrast nicely with the dark wood.
For his Rio de Janeiro pied-à-terre overlooking the water, a European fashion designer turned to InTown Arquitetura to realize his dreams for an easy-to-maintain hub for social gatherings. There's built-in bench seating in the dining room, epoxy "rugs," wood-covered walls and pillars, and a wall of windows over 42 feet long. But the highlight is the master suite. Reached from the rest of the apartment along an open walkway that increases natural lighting and ventilation, it is surrounded in glossy blue Colortil tile.
Slatted wood folding doors and glass walls that open onto the garden are signature elements at this house outside of Campinas designed by Studio Otto Felix. To minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks, a Light Steel Frame system was employed. Cleverly, the structure seems to float above the koi fish-filled natural pool.
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos designed this four-story dwelling in São Paulo with natural lighting and ventilation in mind, maintaining a dialogue with the outdoors at all times. For instance, the living and dining rooms, set on a floor of reclaimed wood, lead directly to the garden.
Near São Paulo, this vacation home by architecture studio RMAA is defined by two linear structures stacked upon each other. Flaunting exposed concrete, aluminum, and glass, it has large eaves that offer shading. Living spaces are extended by the large overhang that in essence creates an al fresco porch, while floor-to-glass sliding panels open up the indoors completely to the outdoors.
The other half of the home opens almost completely to the natural landscape, extending the livable space outdoors to the Big Wood River.
The concrete floor takes on a silky appearance in the kitchen and dining areas. The Gideå table is from IKEA, the Karim Rashid Oh chairs are from Umbra, and the Erik Magnussen kerosene Ship’s lamp is by Stelton.
Eddy Uritani (or Uncle Eddy, as he’s known to Zane) did all the tile work in the kitchen and bathroom. The tiles come from a Canadian company called Interstyle.
The tub room sits at the end of the hallway leading to the bedroom, and serves as a visual centerpiece from almost every area of the home. The steel frame bisects the opening for the six-foot-wide skylight.
