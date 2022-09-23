For his Rio de Janeiro pied-à-terre overlooking the water, a European fashion designer turned to InTown Arquitetura to realize his dreams for an easy-to-maintain hub for social gatherings. There's built-in bench seating in the dining room, epoxy "rugs," wood-covered walls and pillars, and a wall of windows over 42 feet long. But the highlight is the master suite. Reached from the rest of the apartment along an open walkway that increases natural lighting and ventilation, it is surrounded in glossy blue Colortil tile.