The existing partitions were tongue-and-groove redwood. To update the interior, each panel was painstakingly removed, refinished in a darker hue, and replaced. The centerpiece, a four-strand rattan couch, is complimented by other wooden pieces, like this original Cherner chair, also a Craigslist purchase.
For his Rio de Janeiro pied-à-terre overlooking the water, a European fashion designer turned to InTown Arquitetura to realize his dreams for an easy-to-maintain hub for social gatherings. There's built-in bench seating in the dining room, epoxy "rugs," wood-covered walls and pillars, and a wall of windows over 42 feet long. But the highlight is the master suite. Reached from the rest of the apartment along an open walkway that increases natural lighting and ventilation, it is surrounded in glossy blue Colortil tile.
Slatted wood folding doors and glass walls that open onto the garden are signature elements at this house outside of Campinas designed by Studio Otto Felix. To minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks, a Light Steel Frame system was employed. Cleverly, the structure seems to float above the koi fish-filled natural pool.
Near São Paulo, this vacation home by architecture studio RMAA is defined by two linear structures stacked upon each other. Flaunting exposed concrete, aluminum, and glass, it has large eaves that offer shading. Living spaces are extended by the large overhang that in essence creates an al fresco porch, while floor-to-glass sliding panels open up the indoors completely to the outdoors.
