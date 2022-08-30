Handmade, matte Spanish tiles supplied by the client line the bathroom walls and complement the Brodware tapware for a clean and minimalist look.
The new en suite bath features two-tone, gray-and-white tiles to match the two-tone paintwork in the original house and the two-tone plasterboard on the extension. Metal detailing wraps around the arched mirror above the timber vanity.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
In the kids’ bath, a custom vanity by Christopher Derek Bruno and a ladder by Lostine extend the home’s warm material palette.