Favorites
Set amid wheat fields in the Marche region of Italy, Carlo Zingaro and Eugenia Morgano’s long, gable-roofed house embraces its surroundings. Architect Simone Subissati calls it “Border Crossing House” because of its openness and narrow shape. “The building imposes itself yet can be crossed in several places, so the two sides of the hill are separated, but by an easily traversible ‘border,’” he explains. The cladding is a combination of galvanized iron panels and self-cleaning plaster.
The breezeway between the main cabin and the summer porch acts as a third living space in the summer and on mild spring and fall days, linking the separate structures. “The walls slanting over the breezeway create an implied arch between the cabin and the summer porch, lending a sense of intimacy to the heart of the house,” says Diane.