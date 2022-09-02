Favorites
In addition to signs, Rose documents storefronts, like J. Braun Liquors in New York City. "Julius Braun was a Jewish immigrant who arrived in the United States from Poland with his family in 1921," he writes. "He was only seven years old at the time. City records indicate that the neon signage was installed in 1952. When Mr. Braun passed away in 1995, the store was sold to new owners who, despite changing the business name to ‘Uptown Wine Shop’, never updated the signage out front. No complaints here."
"This one is a product of legendary sign designer Wayne Heath, and it’s all that remains of the old bowling alley it stood for," says Rose of this shot of the Premiere Lanes in Santa Fe Springs, California. "I had to overcome a chain link fence and chest-high brush to get this shot but it was definitely worth it—just look at those Sputniks!"
One of Rose's favorite signs belongs to the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. "The colorful headdress on this one—repainted as recently as 2008—is even more stunning in person," he says. "Thanks to help from the local historical society, I was able to trace its origins back to 1958 when a man named Ernest Cote first opened the motel."
On his website Recapturist, Bill Rose documents signage across the United States. Along with the photographs, he details the history behind the subjects, like the Houston, Texas, coffee shop Dot. "In addition to being a Houston landmark since 1967, Dot Coffee Shop and has the distinction of being the first offering by wildly successful restaurateurs the Pappas Brothers," he writes.