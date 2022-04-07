SubscribeSign In
The 3,000-square-foot Floht House has epic views and one of the longest residential cantilevers in western Canada.
The 46-foot-long pool faces east for prime sunrise views.
The amount of time Melody and Bob spend at Adelaide “ebbs and flows,” says Bob, depending on commitments in Nashville, where he works on projects and Melody owns a salon and bathhouse. “When we’re here, we make amazing food, swim, goof off, and go for walks,” says Melody. “We walk the whole loop of the property.”
Where the living room and hallway meet the kitchen, a built-in cork board was added.
The stairs feature a geometric pattern of holes generated by a software script that allows rain to slip through to the lake below.
Inside the sleeping cabin, a fireplace built of local granite marks the midpoint between two bedrooms and a bathroom. The floors and walls are wrapped in warm-hued Douglas fir.
Windows frames the architect’s built-in desk, which overlooks the water. In the corner, a cast iron wood stove provides heat on dreary days. And opposite the workstation, there’s a single bunk that folds down from the wall. It also doubles as a couch when the family wants to use the space for backyard hang outs.
The cozy living area offers original beams and a charcoal black-painted inglenook fireplace.
"Fantastically secluded, the house is surrounded by rolling countryside,
A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.
A lantern-style pendant outlined in black rests in stark contrast with its surroundings in this serene, minimalist cabin. The contrast seen here is one of our favorite bedroom lighting ideas.
A sleek ceiling fan and matching accent lights blend into the dark wooden background in this tropical hideaway.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Floor plan of Two Square ADU by Shin Shin
For the sake of affordability and durability, the architect employed vinyl flooring for $5,980 throughout the ADU. In the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a vaulted ceiling lends a feeling of luxury and spaciousness.
