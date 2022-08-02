Favorites
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
An organic material palette of linen, cotton and wood helps echo the serene vibe while also adding a layer of cozy texture to the all-white space. She outfitted the home in linen textiles by the Dutch company bymölle, along with vintage African mudcloths from African Art Box and Earthly Goods Home, two etsy sellers.