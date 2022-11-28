This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
The flooring includes much of the original oak wood, with few replacements that blend in well and glass corners create a seamless connection between the wooded landscape and interior living spaces.
With large spans of glazing, this transparent home fully embraces its forested setting.
The interior walls and ceiling are made from oiled oak veneer combined with rough Rotband plaster walls. The floors are oversized oak planks—“to feel the natural timber on your bare feet,” says Goda—and the furniture is also crafted primarily from oak, with graphic black metal details.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.