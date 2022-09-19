SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Tracy L Chandler

Favorites

View 25 Photos
Jared built many of the home’s furnishings by hand—including the bed frames.
Jared built many of the home’s furnishings by hand—including the bed frames.
The primary bedroom is wrapped in plywood from floor to ceiling.
The primary bedroom is wrapped in plywood from floor to ceiling.
A bathtub with breathtaking desert views is tucked into a nook just off the primary bedroom.
A bathtub with breathtaking desert views is tucked into a nook just off the primary bedroom.
"Nearly original, save for thoughtful and updates and improvements, the plan has remained unchanged,
"Nearly original, save for thoughtful and updates and improvements, the plan has remained unchanged,
A curved “loggia” runs along the exterior facade, offering a covered path to the main entry.
A curved “loggia” runs along the exterior facade, offering a covered path to the main entry.
Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.
Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Leedy’s signature precast double- T concrete beams create overhangs. Christopher furnished the patio with a red GN2 lounge chair by Peter Ghyczy and Maya chairs from CB2.
Leedy’s signature precast double- T concrete beams create overhangs. Christopher furnished the patio with a red GN2 lounge chair by Peter Ghyczy and Maya chairs from CB2.
An Eames lounge chair covered in Alexander Girard fabric from Maharam sits near a Girard Model 108 coffee table for Knoll.
An Eames lounge chair covered in Alexander Girard fabric from Maharam sits near a Girard Model 108 coffee table for Knoll.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
Bathroom Tile: The side-by-side bathrooms look out on a private courtyard through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. They feature original tile in the sunken showers—one in butter yellow, the other in light gray. “The tiles are heavy, real chunky, and of the period,” says Christopher. He had them completely restored, working alongside the tilers and filling cracks with a porcelain paint pen for two days straight. “For something from 1963, they’re really in immaculate shape,” he says.
Bathroom Tile: The side-by-side bathrooms look out on a private courtyard through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. They feature original tile in the sunken showers—one in butter yellow, the other in light gray. “The tiles are heavy, real chunky, and of the period,” says Christopher. He had them completely restored, working alongside the tilers and filling cracks with a porcelain paint pen for two days straight. “For something from 1963, they’re really in immaculate shape,” he says.
Sean and Geri Brunson designed and built the airy, glassy, midcentury-inspired home of their dreams on Florida's east coast.
Sean and Geri Brunson designed and built the airy, glassy, midcentury-inspired home of their dreams on Florida's east coast.
Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
The laminated pine pavilion constitutes PPAA's first use of wood in a more traditional column and beam construction.
The laminated pine pavilion constitutes PPAA's first use of wood in a more traditional column and beam construction.

5 more saves